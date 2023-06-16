Anastassia Alexandrova, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the UCLA College, has received the 2023 Brown Investigator Award for her basic research in chemistry and physics. She will use the $2 million award, which is given to seven mid-career recipients, to develop the fundamental theory describing surface chemistry of topological materials and explore their utility as catalysts.

The award is given on behalf of the Brown Science Foundation, a member of the Science Philanthropy Alliance. The program supports mid-career physics and chemistry researchers in the U.S., in advancement of the belief that scientific discovery is the driving force behind the improvement of the human condition. Alexandrova is the first recipient of the Brown Investigator Award from UCLA.

Her work focuses on applied problems, explaining properties of molecules and materials, and making predictions of new functional materials. As a 2022 recipient of the INCITE Award, she won supercomputer access from the Department of Energy’s Office of Science through its Innovative and Novel Computational Impact on Theory and Experiment program.