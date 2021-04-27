Andrea Ghez, UCLA’s Lauren B. Leichtman and Arthur E. Levine Professor of Astrophysics and director of the Galactic Center Group, won the Nobel Prize in physics last October.

Nobel laureate Andrea Ghez, UCLA’s Lauren B. Leichtman and Arthur E. Levine Professor of Astrophysics and director of the Galactic Center Group, will be in conversation with the UCLA Alumni Hawaii Network on May 4 at 8 p.m.

Ghez and the Galactic Center Group have moved the case for a supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy from a possibility to a certainty. She will discuss this work and how it has provided insight into how black holes grow and the role that they play in regulating the growth of their host galaxies.

RSVP to attend the Zoom. For event inquiries, please contact hawaii@alumni.ucla.edu.