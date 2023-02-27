Andrew Holbrook, an assistant professor in the department of biostatistics at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and member of the California NanoSystems Institute, has received the National Science Foundation’s CAREER Award for his work building statistical models for the global spread of viruses.

With the early-career faculty award, Holbrook will receive over $500,000 funding in support of research that develops viral “evolutionary contagion” models parameterized by flexible neural networks. Part of his research will focus on scaling these models to big data settings with the help of graphics processing units and quantum computers.

Holbrook’s areas of interest include Bayesian statistics and hierarchical modeling, computational statistics and high-performance computing, spatial epidemiology and Alzheimer’s disease. He joined UCLA in 2020.