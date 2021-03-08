Andy Atkeson, the Stanley M. Zimmerman Professor of Economics and Finance, has been awarded the Warren C. Scoville Distinguished Teaching Award for best undergraduate teaching in fall 2020. He was recognized for his Econ 167 and Econ 188M courses, adapting his teaching methods to provide a high level of education to students in a virtual setting.

His Econ 167 course — Victims and Villains; Panics and Bubble — focuses on the phenomena of panics, bubbles and manias in financial history. Econ 188M — Practicum in Social Entrepreneurship — offers a full-scale immersion into the challenges of launching a social enterprise.

Atkeson has published papers in the American Economic Review, Econometrica, the Journal of Political Economy and the Quarterly Journal of Economics. He has been an associate editor of the American Economic Review, Review of Economic Studies and Quarterly Journal of Economics. His research spans a variety of topics in macroeconomics, including the sustainability of international debt, the design of monetary policy and the measurement of the firm solvency.