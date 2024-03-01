Dr. Anna-Barbara Moscicki, professor of pediatrics at UCLA, has been honored with the Society for Pediatric Research’s 2024 Douglas K. Richardson Award for Perinatal and Pediatric Healthcare Research. She will receive the award at the Pediatrics Academic Societies meeting in May in Toronto, Canada.

Moscicki, who serves as UCLA’s chief of the division of adolescent and young adult medicine as well as chair of the clinical trials committee for pediatrics, has over 35 years of experience in molecular epidemiology, behavioral studies of adolescents and mucosal immunology.

The associate executive chair for clinical research at UCLA is being honored for her work detailing the natural history of HPV in children and young adults. Her research has significantly impacted public health policies related to HPV vaccinations, cervical and anal cancer screening, and vulnerable populations.

Moscicki has also been recognized by the National Cancer Institute and the American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology for meritorious service, and by the American Academy of Pediatrics for her contributions to the understanding of HPV and its effects on children.