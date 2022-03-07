Dr. Anna Yap, a fourth-year emergency medicine resident at Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, has been elected to the board of trustees of the California Medical Association, which represents physicians, promotes standards of care and protects public health.

Yap said her interest in public health and advocacy motivated her to get involved with the California Medical Association while she was a medical student. Since then, she’s been elected to various CMA councils.

In her role on the board of trustees, Yap will represent residents, addressing their concerns on issues such as workplace safety and reimbursement for working extra hours. As a board member, she will also review reports from the association ’s councils to help inform policy recommendations to be presented at the state Capitol.