Anne Andrews, UCLA professor of chemistry and biochemistry, has received one of the 2021 International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry’s Distinguished Women in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering awards. The 12 awardees were selected based on excellence in basic or applied research, accomplishments in teaching or education, or demonstrated leadership or managerial excellence in the chemical sciences.

Andrews, who is also a professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences and senior research scientist at the Hatos Center for Neuropharmacology, leads efforts in basic and translational research on anxiety and depression, and at the nexus of neuroscience and nanoscience. Her interdisciplinary research team focuses discovering, developing, and using in vivo neurotransmitter monitoring approaches to understand how the serotonin and other neurotransmitter systems encode emotionally salient information.

Andrews has been the recipient of a California Neurotechnologies Research Award, an American Parkinson’s Disease Association research award and an Eli Lily Outstanding Young Analytical Chemist Award, among others. She was Associate Editor for ACS Chemical Neuroscience and is currently a Fellow of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and President of the International Society for Serotonin Research.

The union’s awards program, initiated as part of the 2011 International Year of Chemistry celebrations, was created to acknowledge and promote the work of women chemists/chemical engineers worldwide. Awards are scheduled to be made during the IUPAC World Chemistry Congress to be held in August.