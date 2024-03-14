Anne Andrews has received a Fulbright Specialist Award to complete a project at the Institute of Inorganic Chemistry of the Czech Academy of Sciences in the Czech Republic. The U.S. Department of State program selects accomplished faculty members and professionals to serve as expert consultants at academic institutions abroad for up to six weeks, teaching workshops, exchanging research and building relationships for future institutional cooperation.

Andrews, a UCLA professor of chemistry and biochemistry and of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences, leads efforts in basic and translational research on anxiety and depression, focused on discovering, developing and using in vivo neurotransmitter monitoring approaches to understand how the serotonin and other neurotransmitter systems encode emotionally salient information.

She will give a public lecture for the Week of the Brain in the Czech Republic, which was initiated and established by Czech neuroscientist Professor Josef Syka in 1998, along with other lectures and interviews across the country during a 2 1/2-week tour from March 8–25.

“I am excited to speak with the public, students, the media and Czech academics about our work on implantable and wearable biosensors for stress and anxiety,” Andrews said. “Advancing individualized monitoring of neurotransmitters, hormones, and other signaling molecules is changing the practice of medicine and empowering people in their health and wellness journeys.”

