Dr. Anne Coleman, the Fran and Ray Stark Foundation Professor of Ophthalmology, has been named director of the UCLA Stein Eye Institute and affiliation chair of the Doheny Eye Institute, effective July 1.

Coleman, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, was also named executive medical director and chair of the department of ophthalmology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Her research includes the diagnosis, treatment, risk factors, gene-environment interactions and societal impact of glaucoma, cataracts, myopia, amblyopia and age-related macular degeneration.

She has served as president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, a member of the U.S. Food and Drug Association’s ophthalmic device panel and was elected to the National Academy of Medicine. Coleman is a scientific advisory panel member for Research to Prevent Blindness and is president of the Council for the American Ophthalmological Society.