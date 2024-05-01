Dr. Anne Hoyt, a clinical professor of radiology and medical director of the UCLA Health Barbara Kort Women’s Imaging Center and the Santa Monica-UCLA Integrated Breast Care Clinic, has been named Fellow of the American College of Radiology.

Hoyt was recognized for nearly 20 years of service to the American College of Radiology mammography accreditation program, where she reviews and assesses the quality of clinical images and conducts on-site surveys of breast imaging centers nationwide.

She also received the fellowship for her clinical work. In 2009, she was appointed medical director of the new Barbara Kort Women’s Imaging Center, which she helped grow into one of the highest-volume UCLA women’s imaging sites. Then in 2012, she was one of six multidisciplinary breast care specialists who founded the Santa Monica-UCLA Multidisciplinary Breast Clinic . The clinic treats newly diagnosed breast cancer patients who see a team of up to six specialists in one day who develop a complete treatment plan.

“This is a meaningful accomplishment for me,” Hoyt said. “I so believe in the ACR and what it does because it is a respected organization that cares about patients and the delivery of high-quality imaging care.”