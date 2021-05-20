Dr. Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, will be honored by Johns Hopkins University for her work as a public health scientist, including during the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rimoin will formally receive the 2021 Johns Hopkins University Alumni Association’s Global Achievement Award at a ceremony later this year, organizers said. She earned her doctorate from Johns Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health in 2003.

Rimoin has been a professor at Fielding School since 2004. Along with teaching, she also serves as director of the Fielding School’s UCLA Center for Global and Immigrant Health and director of the UCLA–Democratic Republic of the Congo Health Research and Training Program. Her work has been supported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the U.S. National Institutes of Health. She is a fellow of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Rimoin has served as a principal investigator on two separate studies of SARS-CoV-2 and health care workers: the UCLA Health System Workers/L.A. County First Responders COVID-19 Risk Assessment and the UCLA Veterinary and Zoonotic Surveillance projects, in partnership with UCLA Health and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. She has also served as an expert for the media and the public, including a public service announcement about vaccine safety during the 93rd Academy Awards telecast.