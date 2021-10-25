The award-winning documentary “Águilas,” co-directed by UCLA professors Kristy Guevara-Flanagan and Maite Zubiaurre, took the Best Documentary Short prize at the 2021 Nashville Film Festival.

Zubiaurre, a professor of European languages and transcultural studies, and of Spanish and Portuguese, and Guevara-Flanagan, an associate professor of film, television and digital media, developed the film to call attention to the humanitarian plight of undocumented immigrants, and to inspire policy change. The documentary, available to watch on the New Yorker website, highlights the work of the Águilas del Desierto, or Desert Eagles, a volunteer group that searches for the remains of missing migrants.

“Águilas” has won numerous awards, including the Documentary Shorts Jury Award at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, and will air on Dec. 6 as part of the Oscar and Emmy-awarded PBS series, POV.