Dr. Aparna Sridhar, an associate clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has received the Martin-Peterson Scholars Award from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The award was given in recognition of her achievements in global women’s health

Early in her career, Sridhar used a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop video games for high school women in India to learn about the basics of reproductive health. With the support of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Sridhar continued to work in India by setting up ultrasound workshops for OB-GYNs and other specialists.

Sridhar didn’t let the pandemic stop her efforts. In 2021, she forged a partnership between the International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology of India and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to spearhead a series of virtual academic exchange sessions about improving maternal health. She is currently working with the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics to continue her global health work.