Joseph DeRisi, a UC San Francisco professor of biochemistry and biophysics, president of the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub and winner of a MacArthur Fellowship, will present a free public lecture as UCLA’s 2022 Mautner Memorial Lecturer. His work to rapidly launch a COVID-19 testing facility at CZ Biohub early in the pandemic, which offered free testing and gene sequencing to all 58 California public health departments, is chronicled in “The Premonition,” Michael Lewis’ book on COVID-19 and our response to the pandemic.

DeRisi will discuss “Pandemic Stories — Science and Public Health in the Era of COVID” on Monday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m. in UCLA’s California NanoSystems Institute auditorium. He will also present a research lecture the following day on “Genomics for Infectious and Autoimmune Disease Investigation” for UCLA faculty, students and researchers.

The Mautner Memorial Lectures at UCLA, established in 1983 by Leonard and Marguerite Mautner, have featured some of the world’s most eminent scholars, including Nobel laureates, in science and technology.

Indoor masking, ID and proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test within the previous day or a negative PCR test within the previous two days of the event are required to attend.

