From racial microaggressions in the workplace to white-centric organizational culture, structural racism can serve as barriers to the career advancement of Black, Indigenous and people of color professionals. This session, hosted by the UC Alumni Career Network, will focus specifically on acknowledging and addressing racist barriers and sharing strategies for building a trusted network to support career advancement. This webinar is an affinity space specifically designed for Black, Indigenous and people of color alumni.

The webinar, held on April 19 at 12 p.m., will be moderated by UC President Dr. Michael Drake and will feature leading experts on racial equity and diversity. Register for the webinar here. To create a safe space for sensitive conversations, this session will not be recorded. Questions for the panel must be submitted prior to the event.