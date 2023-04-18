“Fashion City: Los Angeles — Breaking Ground & Identity in Black Style Creation,” the second installment of the three-part UCLA Black Dress & Culture Series, will take place at 10:00 a.m. on April 22 at the James Bridges Theater on the UCLA campus.

The Black Dress & Culture series, presented by the UCLA David C. Copley Center for Costume Design and the UCLA Department of African American Studies, engages scholars and practitioners in conversations on the multifaceted aspects of Black dress within cultural narratives.

“Fashion City: Los Angeles” is a two-part discussion that will focus on the evolving perception and impact of Black fashion and aesthetics in history and popular culture, examining the impact of Los Angeles visual culture and its spread throughout the world on new media formats and its deepened influence on global Black Style aesthetics. It will also address and expand upon the multiple viewpoints within ongoing and sometimes contentious histories and contemporary practices.

The first panel, “Making Threads of Gold: Black Designers in Downtown Los Angeles,” features Inga Beckham, CEO of Sergio Hudson Collection Brand: Sergio Hudson, and designers Nana Kwame Adusei and Brandon Gray.

“Stylin’ & Prolin’: Black Stylists’ & Image Creation for Black Hollywood” features University of Southern California professor Lisa Pecot-Hébert; stylist and creative entrepreneur Ivy Coco Maurice; and stylist and creative director Jennifer Austin. Both panels will be moderated by Elizabeth Way, associate curator of costume at The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

The first Black Dress & Culture Series discussion, held online in late 2021, was entitled “Debating the Black Body in Fashion and Popular Culture.” The third and final installment will take place later this year.

