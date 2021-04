UCLA Counseling and Psychological Services and the Resilience in Your Student Experience Center will host the “Reflection and Healing Space: Honoring Black Lives Lost” event, in partnership with the Black Bruin Resource Center and the Black Male Institute.

The April 22 event will provide a space for people to check in and support one another following the Derek Chauvin trial and the recent deaths of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo. Register for the event.