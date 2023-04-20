The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television will host a free screening of “The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez” (1982) at the James Bridges Theater, in celebration of the film’s recent induction into the National Film Registry.

Following the screening, UCLA alumnus Moctesuma Esparza, the film’s producer, will be in conversation with Distinguished Professor Chon Noriega and the film’s star, Edward James Olmos.

The film tells the true story of Gregorio Cortez, a Tejano farmer who, in 1901, killed a Texas ranger in self-defense after a misunderstanding. Though he was subsequently the subject of a massive manhunt, he eluded capture for 13 days, traveling hundreds of miles from home. Cortez became a folk hero to Mexican American communities living on the Rio Grande border, and his story inspired the border ballad “El Corrido de Gregorio Cortez.” The 1958 book “With a Pistol in His Hand,” by Americo Paredes, also tells the story of Cortez and was the inspiration for the film.

“The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez” is the third film produced by Esparza that has been inducted into the National Film Registry after “Requiem-29” (1970) and “Selena” (1997).