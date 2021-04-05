In light of the recent increase in crimes against Asians and Asian Americans, the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and campus partners will host a special panel discussion for the UCLA community on April 7 at 2 p.m. The event will feature a main panel discussion with a range of voices from within and outside UCLA, including Caroline Kong, chair of the UCLA Asian Pacific Islander Faculty & Staff Association; Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council; and Angela Li, director of the Asian Pacific Coalition, among others. Following the main panel, there will be a student-driven forum that addresses current issues.

The event will take place via Zoom. The specific Zoom link and instructions will be provided closer to the event date. RSVP here.