Asad Madni, distinguished adjunct professor and scientist of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been elected as an international fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. Madni was one of only two international fellows selected this year.

The Canadian Academy of Engineering is a Canadian institution through which individuals, who have made outstanding contributions to engineering in the country, provide strategic advice on matters of critical importance to Canada and its citizens. Established in 1987, the academy’s fellows are “nominated and elected by their peers in view of their distinguished achievements and career-long service.”

Madni received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering from UCLA and a doctoral degree from California Coast University. He developed and commercialized sensors, systems and instrumentation for the automotive, industrial and aerospace industries. As president, chief operating officer and chief technology officer of BEI Technologies, he developed the Extremely Slow Motion Servo Control System for the Hubble Space Telescope and the Quartz MEMS GyroChip technology used in stability control and rollover protection in automobiles. Madni also led major scientific research at Ryerson University in Toronto, and has been a doctoral thesis adviser to many prominent Canadians.

Read the full article.