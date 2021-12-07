Asad Madni, distinguished adjunct professor of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has received the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers medal of honor, the organization’s highest honor, for significant contributions to the development of sensing and systems technologies.

The institute, which is the world’s largest technical professional organization, recently announced its 2022 awards, including the medal of honor which is given annually to a candidate who has “made a particular contribution that forms a clearly exceptional addition to the science and technology of concern to IEEE," according to the institute's website. The website goes on to say that Madni was selected for his “pioneering contributions to the development and commercialization of innovative sensing and systems technologies, and for distinguished research leadership.”

Previous medal recipients include some of the world’s most accomplished electrical engineers, such as Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, whose observation known as “Moore’s Law” noted that the number of transistors on integrated circuits would double about every two years; Claude Shannon, known as the father of information theory; and Nobel laureate Paul Lauterbur, who co-developed technologies for magnetic resonance imaging.

Madni has been elected a fellow or an eminent member by some of the world’s most prestigious scientific and technical academies and societies. Among them are the National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Inventors, Royal Academy of Engineering, Canadian Academy of Engineering, European Academy of Sciences and Arts, and the IEEE. He received the UCLA Samueli alumnus of the year award in 2004.

In 2019, Eta Kappa Nu, the honor society of IEEE, established a new annual award, its highest honor, named after Madni, recognizing his more than 50 years of service and leadership.