Asad Madni, a distinguished adjunct professor and distinguished scientist of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been selected to join the 2024 class of the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

The 15 inductees, who were announced Jan. 18 at an event in Glendale, Calif., will be inducted into the hall of fame in May at an event in Washington, D.C. Madni is being recognized for leading the invention and commercialization of the Quartz MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) GyroChip, a life-saving sensing technology that revolutionized navigation and stability for aerospace and automotive safety systems.

The MEMS GyroChip sensors, which Madni introduced in the 1990s, can detect and measure the motion of an object. The technology has been used worldwide to enable precise guidance, navigation and control in aircraft and passenger vehicles, defense systems and even the Mars Sojourner rover.

Madni received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical sciences and engineering from UCLA and a doctorate in engineering from California Coast University. He holds 28 U.S. patents and has received more than 100 awards, including the John Fritz Medal, the IEEE Medal of Honor and the UCLA Professional Achievement Award. At UCLA Samueli, he received the Alumnus of the Year and Lifetime Contribution awards.

Read the full story about Madni’s honor at the UCLA Samueli website.