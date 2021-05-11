County Supervisor Joe Simitian and Asian Americans for Community Involvement are hosting a three-part series on understanding the Asian American and Pacific Islander experience. The panel discussions aim to provide a foundation for understanding the diverse AAPI community, including its culture and history, origins of prejudice and violence, and notions of identity.

The first panel of the series, “Our Diverse AAPI Community,” will be held on May 13 at 6:30 p.m., featuring Natalie Masuoka, associate professor of Asian American studies at UCLA; Pawan Dinghra, professor of American studies at Amherst College; and Michele Lew, CEO of the Health Trust.

All panels are virtual, free and open to the public.

Register for the May 13 webinar.