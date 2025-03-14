Summit International Awards has recognized the Associated Students UCLA marketing department with the Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award for its social media and online advertising. More than 1,500 entries from 10 countries were submitted.

The department won a platinum award in the social media marketing category for the Flour Donuts ASUCLA Instagram Reel, which it shared on Jan. 24, 2024. The reel was the highest ASUCLA Instagram post to date; the Korean-style doughnuts sold out weekly early last year.

ASUCLA Marketing was also honored with a silver award in the online and marketing category for its 2023 UCLA // lululemon on-campus brand experience. Though social media and email marketing, the try-on experience reached its 1,000-student maximum by 8 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2023, with some students showing up as early as midnight to stand in line.

“Being honored with these two marketing effectiveness awards reflects the wonderful team’s hard work and steadfast efforts to inform and support the larger Bruin community,” said Ari Baron, director of ASUCLA Marketing. “We are honored for this recognition and inspired to continue innovating the way we connect with our audiences.”

