ASUCLA convenience markets remain open and are supporting the campus population with supplies. Some ASUCLA locations have reduced hours and all open locations are moving to to-go only. Some locations, including Wolfgang Puck, are closed, but for now, most other ASUCLA eateries will continue serving to-go options. Knowing that things could change quickly, please check the ASUCLA website to confirm when and whether an eatery is open. In dining spaces, ASUCLA is removing large numbers of tables to increase the space between diners to at least six feet, and posting signs today to encourage guests to keep six feet or more between them while in line.

Currently, the following locations are closed for finals, Spring Break, or in response to the novel coronavirus:

Ackerman: Wolfgang Puck, Curbside, Kikka Sushi, Greenhouse

Fusion in the Court of Sciences Student Center

North Campus Student Center

Music Cafe in the Ostin Music Center

The cafe in the Broad Arts Center

UCLA Stores remain open with reduced hours and UCLA Student Union services is open with reduced hours.

ASUCLA Computer Store remains open and is supporting departmental and individual orders, such as to support remote learning, using its network of buyers. ASUCLA's top priority is to ensure that academic material is available for spring quarter, and updates are underway. Click here for more information and ongoing updates.