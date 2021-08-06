The UCLA California Rare Book School kicks off its speaker series with a virtual talk by Robert Montoya, assistant professor of information studies and director of the school, Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 5:30 p.m.

Montoya, who is also the director of the library, ethics and justice lab, will examine the role of a continuing education program such as the Rare Book School and the ways it could situate itself as a proponent of positive social change, democratic activity and global justice, in the face of diminished funding to libraries and rare book repositories, reduction of services, and the resulting declines in voter participation, literacy levels and an understanding of science.

Learn more and register.