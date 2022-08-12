Get ready for a week of fun activities that celebrate the people who keep the UCLA campus going every single day, whie often toiling behind the scenes.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, and concluding on Friday, Aug. 19, UCLA will give thanks to its 20,000-plus staff during Staff Appreciation Week, which is put on each year by the UCLA Staff Assembly.

The big event, the All-Staff Picnic, will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, on Dickson Plaza. The picnic, which require a free ticket, will begin at 11:30 a.m. and go until 1:30 p.m. The picnic is co-sponsored by Staff Assembly and UCLA Chancellor Gene Block's office. You must show your BruinCard to attend.

To learn more about the other events visit the Staff Assembly events page. There you will find information on how to register for the virtual activities that are planned for Monday to Wednesday. Registration is limited and on a first come, first serve basis.

For those interested in winning 10 tickets to a UCLA football game at the Rose Bowl, you’ll want to learn more about Fan Fridays.

Show your Bruin Pride by wearing blue every Friday before a home game. Encourage your co-workers to do the same, upload your group photo to the UCLA Staff Assembly Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages with the hashtag #UCLAFanFriday by noon and Staff Assembly will award the most spirited department or group, 10 tickets to a UCLA home game courtesy of UCLA Athletics.

Follow @UCLASA on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter for additional instructions on how to enter.

The Fan Friday Contest runs before every home game: