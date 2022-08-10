JazzPOP returns for its 15th season with leading lights of West Coast jazz and improvised music performing in the courtyard of the Hammer Museum at UCLA. This edition showcases Southern California and Bay Area bandleader-composers who explore a range of influences, from hip hop to free jazz to Italian cinema.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, multi-reed player and composer Phillip Greenlief will present “Citta di Vitti,” a collection of evocative compositions for alto saxophone, bass and drums. The free event, which is open to the public, will begin at 8 p.m.

Greenlief has been a performer, ensemble leader and collaborator with musicians, dancers and writers for more than three decades. A devout cinephile, Greenlief has composed “Citta di Vitti” to accompany the films of Michelangelo Antonioni, whose muse, the actor Monica Vitti, died in early 2022.

