The UCLA California Rare Book School will present an overview of the “Radical Publishing in CDMX” speaker series, Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 5:30 p.m. T-Kay Sangwand, librarian for digital collection development at UCLA Library, will host the event.

The series, which ran from 2020 to 2021, covered topics such as prison libraries, indigenous typography and experimental publishing in countries that make up the global south, which is defined as developing nations that fall within a certain boundary defined by economic standing.

In this overview, Sangwand, who is also a certified archivist, will explore the dynamics of transnational solidarity as well as hyperlocal collaborations in cultural heritage settings. Sangwand will also provide insight for northern institutions and discuss possibilities for shifting centers of power within the cultural heritage field.

