Faculty and staff will have a chance to learn the latest information about recent updates to UCLA’s COVID-19 protocols and about the campus’s response to monkeypox at a virtual town hall on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Panelists include:

Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice, assistant professor of pediatrics in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine and co-chief infection prevention officer for UCLA Health

Dr. Peter Katona, clinical professor of medicine and adjunct professor of public health at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Lubbe Levin, associate vice chancellor for campus human resources

Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at Fielding School and Gordon-Levin Endowed Chair in Infectious Diseases and Public Health

Michelle Sityar, chief of staff to administrative vice chancellor Michael Beck

There will also be a Q&A session. You can submit questions in advance through the registration page. Those participating via Zoom will also be able to pose questions during the town hall itself.

This event will also be livestreamed on YouTube and recorded and posted on the COVID-19 Resources website.