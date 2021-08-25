Join UCLA Staff Assembly on Thursday, Aug. 26, for the annual all staff social. Virtual events will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with in-person events beginning at 7:30 p.m. Staff are invited to drop in at any time. Participation qualifies attendees for opportunity drawings of more than $1,000 in prizes throughout the day. Events are hosted largely by UCLA staff.

11 a.m. to noon. Wescom Credit Union will host the kickoff event featuring bingo and other games.

Noon to 1 p.m. Learn to cook jerk shrimp skewers and vegetarian Greek pasta salad with Chef Julia from the teaching kitchen.

1 to 2 p.m. Come to the Bruin dance social, with easy-to-follow choreographed routines and line and freeze dancing with Mandy Muenzer from UCLA Recreation.

2:15 to 2:45 p.m. Get a behind-the-scenes tour of staffer Joe Marciniak’s art studio.

2:45 to 3:15 p.m. Learn how to do improv with Kelly Goodman and Marie Pettit.

3:30 to 4 p.m. Join in a mindfulness session with Diana Winston from the Mindfulness Awareness Research Center.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Learn Chinese brush making with Mayee Futterman. Bring a paintbrush, paper and water or just watch along.

5 to 6 p.m. Join the virtual “yappy hour.” Bring your furry friend and something to sip and mingle with colleagues.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., the UCLA men’s soccer team opens its season at the Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Free entry with BruinCard for all UCLA staff. There will be a giveaway while supplies last.

All week long, staff are invited to participate in a blood drive to help save lives. Book an appointment through Friday, Aug. 27 at the Blood and Platelet Center in Ackerman Union by contacting Tom King at 424-400-0762 or tlking@mednet.ucla.edu and mention Staff Assembly.

Register for the all staff social.