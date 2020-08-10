Are other countries doing better a job responding to the threats posed by COVID-19? That’s the question panelists during a UCLA Anderson School of Management forum will be discussing on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Terry Kramer, adjunct professor of decisions, operations and technology management at UCLA Anderson, will lead the panel asking what ideas the United States can import from international business leaders, elected officials, policymakers from Asia and countries such as Germany and New Zealand, about making the best decisions; the role of government and public health institutions versus business; power of collaboration and innovation; and the broad usefulness and effectiveness of digital technologies and the practical issues of compliance.

The moderated discussion will include Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health; Chandran Nair, founder and CEO of the Global Institute for Tomorrow, an independent pan-Asian think tank, whose focus includes the shift of economic and political influence from the West to Asia ; and Jeongmin Seong, partner and Lily Ma, rotational fellow at the McKinsey Global Institute in Shanghai, who are the authors of “How Technology is Safeguarding Health and Livelihoods in Asia” that highlights the steps that Asia has taken to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A variety of enabling factors — or lack thereof — have driven notably different outcomes dealing with the pandemic including the use of technology, the role of the state, cultural norms and public health capabilities. While the epidemiological aspects and economic consequences of the pandemic have been frequently discussed, there has been much less attention paid to these key factors.

To attend, register via Zoom.