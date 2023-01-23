The Hub for Health Intervention, Policy and Practice at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs has been awarded a $1.4 million grant to support its efforts to unite sex workers and their advocates with academic investigators, health care providers and social services agencies.

The grant will benefit research and community-based programming for Sex Work LEARN (Lived Experience Affirming Research Network), a multisector alliance that does not presume sex work is a problem to be solved. The project will focus on transgender women with sex work experience who identify as Black, indigenous or other persons of color.

Ayako Miyashita Ochoa, an adjunct professor at the Luskin School and co-director of the Hub for Health Intervention, Policy and Practice, will be the principal investigator. Collaborators will include social welfare doctoral students Kimberly Fuentes and Vanessa Warri, and the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law. Ochoa will also work with co-principal investigators Sophia Zamudio-Haas of UC San Francisco and Bamby Salcedo, president of TransLatin@Coaltion.

Read the full story about the grant at the Luskin School website.