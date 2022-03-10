Bahram Jalali, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering has recently been elected to the National Academy of Engineering, among the highest professional honors that can be granted to an American engineer.

The academy’s class of 2022 has 111 members and 22 international members. Jalali, UCLA’s Fang Lu Professor in Engineering, was elected “for contributions to silicon photonics, high time-resolution scientific instruments, and biomedical imaging.”

A member of the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA, Jalali has made landmark advances in silicon photonic technologies, which enable light to be utilized on silicon-based platforms such as semiconductors. Most prominently, he led the development of the first silicon laser and the first lightwave integrated circuits on silicon-complementary metal-oxide-semiconductors, both of which are key milestones in harnessing optical technologies for computing.

Founded in 1964, the National Academy of Engineering is a private, independent, nonprofit institution. It is part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, with more than 2,000 peer-elected members and international members, comprising senior professionals in business, academia and government who are among the world’s most accomplished engineers.

Read the full news release on the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering website.