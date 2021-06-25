Ban Ki-moon, the United Nations’ eighth secretary-general, will discuss his new book, “Resolved: Uniting Nations in a Divided World,” on June 28 at an online webinar at 4:30 p.m. The event will be introduced by UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. Cindy Fan, vice provost for international studies and global engagement, and Michael Berry, director of the UCLA Center for Chinese Studies, will moderate the event.

Ban, a South Korean diplomat and former foreign minister, served as the eighth secretary-general of the United Nations from January 2007 to December 2016. “Resolved” is his personal account of his decade at the helm of the organization during a period of historic turmoil and promise. He steered the United Nations through a volatile period that included the Arab Spring, nuclear pursuits in Iran and North Korea, the Ebola epidemic and conflicts in Central Africa. Ban also forged global agreements to fight extreme poverty and address the climate crisis.

In 2010, he received the UCLA Medal, the highest honor bestowed by the campus. Ban was recognized for his distinguished contributions to international diplomacy and understanding.

