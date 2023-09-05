Benjamin Santer, a climate scientist at the UCLA Joint Institute for Regional Earth System Science and Engineering, has received the American Meteorological Society’s highest honor for atmospheric scientists.

The AMS announced on Aug. 30 that Santer is the 2024 recipient of the Carl-Gustaf Rossby Research Medal “for outstanding contributions to comprehending how climate change affects atmospheric structure and behavior based on detection and attribution methods.” The AMS focuses on atmospheric and related sciences to better understand weather, water and climate science.

Santer has worked in the field for more than 35 years; his research has helped establish the human influence on climate change. A study he led, published this year in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, revealed that human-driven climate change has caused large and concerning temperature decreases in the stratosphere since at least 1986.

Santer will receive the award at the AMS annual meeting in early 2024.