Biophysicist Amy Rowat, an associate professor and vice chair of integrative biology and physiology in the UCLA College, has received a National Science Foundation BRITE Fellow award that will provide $995,000 of research funding over five years.

This is the first time the foundation has given out these awards, which allow researchers to explore bold and ambitious ideas. Rowat, the Marcie H. Rothman Professor of Food Studies, will research cells as materials to help sustain food production despite climate change and disruptions from natural disasters or epidemics.

Rowat’s BRITE Fellow award will advance knowledge of cells as materials, including fundamental studies to identify new molecules that regulate how cells sense and respond to physical and mechanical cues. The award will also support Rowat’s work to translate knowledge of cells as materials to develop cutting-edge scientific methods to meet the food needs of the world’s growing population, without slaughtering animals.

Her goal is to grow animal protein in a laboratory for food. Rowat will conduct research on cultured meat grown from cells from an animal’s muscles — also known as slaughter-free and clean meat.

Rowat is a member of UCLA ’s bioengineering department, center for biological physics, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and Broad Stem Cell Research Center. She also leads activities at the UCLA Rothman Family Institute for Food Studies, including expanding her popular science and food course and public events, and developing the chef-in-residence program.