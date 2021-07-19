Idan Blank and Melissa Sharpe, assistant professors of psychology in the UCLA College, were selected as 2021-22 UCLA Society of Hellman Fellows.

The UCLA Hellman Fellows Program was established by the Hellman Family Foundation to support and encourage the research of promising assistant professors who show the capacity for great distinction in their research.

Blank joined UCLA as an assistant professor of psychology in July 2019. He previously worked as a postdoctoral associate at the McGovern Institute for Brain Research. Blank specializes in cognitive psychology, and his current research centers on language comprehension and the brain.

Sharpe runs a behavioral neuroscience lab in the psychology department. Her studies investiagte how different neuronal regions interact to form the basis of learning experiences and how these processes go wrong in psychopathology.