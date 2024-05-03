Brian Copenhaver, a UCLA distinguished professor emeritus of philosophy and history, has received the Constantine Panunzio Distinguished Emeriti Award for 2023–24. He was one of two honorees, along with UC Davis professor Suad Joseph.

The award, presented annually by the University of California to one or more recipients from across the UC system, recognizes outstanding scholarly work or educational service by emeriti faculty in the humanities or social sciences.

In its announcement, the UC noted that since his retirement in 2017, “Copenhaver’s scholarly output has been extraordinary and wide-ranging, including six monographs [and] 12 articles, with at least three additional works on the way.”

Copenhaver said his voluminous scholarly production since retirement has been a natural extension of the 22 years he spent as a dean or provost at UCLA and UC Riverside. His newest book, “Philosophy as Descartes Found it: Theory and Practice,” will be published later this year by Oxford University Press.

