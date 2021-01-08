UCLA Recreation continues to offer free or low-cost FitWell programs to help faculty and staff improve their health and wellness.

One of the virtual events is the Bruin Health Improvement Program OnRamp, which will help individuals who are looking to become much more physically active and nutritionally mindful. The program includes live workouts, led by certified fitness professionals, three times per week. There’s also a 30-day nutrition challenge that aims to improve eating habits.

The program will run from Jan. 25 to April 2. One-hour group classes will be held at 7 a.m., 12 p.m. or 5:30 p.m., three days a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays). The classes will be held virtually via Zoom.

To participate, submit an application by Jan. 13 at 12 p.m. Participants are chosen via a lottery drawing, and lottery results will be sent via email on Jan. 14. To fill out the online application and get more information, visit the FitWell Program website.

Information on other FitWell programs can be found on the UCLA Recreation website.