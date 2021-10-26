As campus transitions to the new online learning platform called Bruin Learn, UCLA’s Learning Management System transformation program team invites all faculty and staff to workshops to find out how best to use the new system.
Bruin Learn days will be held on campus and virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attend via Zoom, or choose from three campus locations, including Coral Tree Walk, Court of Sciences and Dickson Plaza North.
Bruin Learn, which is built on the Canvas platform, replaces the Common Collaboration and Learning Environment, which was known as CCLE.
Topics will include:
- Preparing winter courses, creating assignments for students to submit online
- Getting the most out of Bruin Learn, understanding support options and course templates.
- Editing migrated course content from CCLE and publishing it in Bruin Learn, who to contact for help when migrating course content
► Complete Bruin Learn days agenda.
Bruin Learn Day 1
10 to 11 a.m. Bruin Learn keynote and panel presentation: Kick-off, highlights, timeline, agenda, experiences
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Training: Creating content in Bruin Learn
12:30 to 2 p.m. Training: Managing assignments
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Q&A tents (open Q&A and hands-on support)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Q&A Zoom drop-ins: Q&A with a special topics in breakout rooms
Bruin Learn Day 2
10 to 11 a.m. Partner presentation: Preparing for winter quarter and Canvas support
11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Training: Gradebook and SpeedGrader
12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Training: Supporting the student experience
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Q&A tents
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Q&A Zoom drop-ins: Q&A with a special topics in breakout rooms