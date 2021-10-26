As campus transitions to the new online learning platform called Bruin Learn, UCLA’s Learning Management System transformation program team invites all faculty and staff to workshops to find out how best to use the new system.

Bruin Learn days will be held on campus and virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attend via Zoom, or choose from three campus locations, including Coral Tree Walk, Court of Sciences and Dickson Plaza North.

Bruin Learn, which is built on the Canvas platform, replaces the Common Collaboration and Learning Environment, which was known as CCLE.

Topics will include:

Preparing winter courses, creating assignments for students to submit online

Getting the most out of Bruin Learn, understanding support options and course templates.

Editing migrated course content from CCLE and publishing it in Bruin Learn, who to contact for help when migrating course content

► Complete Bruin Learn days agenda.

Bruin Learn Day 1

10 to 11 a.m. Bruin Learn keynote and panel presentation: Kick-off, highlights, timeline, agenda, experiences

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Training: Creating content in Bruin Learn

12:30 to 2 p.m. Training: Managing assignments

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Q&A tents (open Q&A and hands-on support)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Q&A Zoom drop-ins: Q&A with a special topics in breakout rooms

Bruin Learn Day 2

10 to 11 a.m. Partner presentation: Preparing for winter quarter and Canvas support

11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Training: Gradebook and SpeedGrader

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Training: Supporting the student experience

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Q&A tents

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Q&A Zoom drop-ins: Q&A with a special topics in breakout rooms