Cristina Puig Saus, an associate project scientist in hematology/oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been named a Parker Senior Fellow. The fellowship is given to Puig Saus by the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy for research on how T-cells respond to mutations in tumors after immune checkpoint blockade treatment.

Puig Saus will study the similarities and differences of T-cell responses in patients who are and are not responsive to treatment, and then use these findings to design new, more effective treatments.

The institute named six early career researchers to receive a total of up to $2.75 million in funding to take bold risks and progress their research in profound ways, alongside current fellows and immunotherapy experts. Puig Saus will receive up to $1.25 million.

Along with financial support, Puig Saus and the other scientists chosen for these awards will have the opportunity to collaborate with pioneers in the field through retreats, workshops and events. They will also receive access to cutting-edge tools and technologies, as well as early data from clinical trials and pre-published papers, all to guide and propel their research.

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy was founded in 2016 and works in collaboration with immunotherapy researchers and cancer centers, including the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.