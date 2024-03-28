Dr. John Lee, associate assistant professor in residence of hematology/oncology in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been elected as a member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation, one of the oldest and most esteemed nonprofit honor societies of physician-scientists.

Lee, who is also a member of the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, has made significant progress at the nexus of medical oncology, cancer genomics and immunotherapies tailored for genitourinary cancers. His lab is currently working on making immunotherapies more effective for people with advanced prostate and bladder cancers and deciphering gene interactions that drive cancer initiation and progression and establish distinct cancer states.

“I feel extremely honored,” said Lee. “Induction into the ASCI is a pinnacle achievement in the career of a physician-scientist. Looking at what some of the senior members of ASCI have been able to achieve in their careers sets an aspirational goal to really push forward scientific discoveries that promote human health.”

Lee, whose other campus affiliations include UCLA’s Institute for Urologic Oncology, will be inducted as part of the Association of American Physicians, the American Society for Clinical Investigation and the American Physician-Scientists Association joint meeting in Chicago.