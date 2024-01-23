Carlos Morales-Guio, an assistant professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has received an NSF CAREER award, the National Science Foundation’s highest honor for faculty members in the early stages of their teaching and research careers.

The five-year, $680,000 award will fund his research into carbon capture technologies designed to help achieve net-zero emissions. The project will focus on measuring and understanding the chemical reaction and transport kinetics involved in copper catalysts employed to transform carbon dioxide into fuels and chemicals through electrolysis.

The NSF grant will also support integration of the research findings into training undergraduate and graduate students at UCLA, community college outreach activities, minority-serving institutions, national labs and industries in California. Morales-Guio directs the Laboratory of Electrochemical Systems Engineering at UCLA. His research interest lies in electrochemical catalysis, particularly with respect to energy and chemical transformations for sustainable energy applications.

Read the full story about Morales-Guio’s NSF award at the UCLA Samueli website.