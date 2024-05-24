Dr. Carol Bennett, professor of urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has received the Jean Fourcroy Leadership Award from the Society of Women in Urology. She was honored earlier this month at the American Urological Association’s 2024 annual meeting.

The award is named in honor of Jean Fourcroy, a pioneering female physician in the field of urology who helped establish the society in 1980. The award was created to recognize other women in urology who follow in Fourcroy's footsteps.

Last year, the Association of Black Women Physicians honored Bennett with a lifetime achievement award. Bennett, who was the nation’s first Black woman urologist, has made significant contributions to the field. In addition to her research in treating urinary tract diseases and defects in the male reproductive system, her work has made a lasting impact on men with neurogenic injuries resulting from spinal cord trauma.

After completing her medical school education in 1978 at Georgetown University School of Medicine, Bennett became the first woman to join the urology training program at the University of Michigan. Just 15.4% of residents across all medical specialties were women at the time. In urology, the representation of women trainees was only 0.9%.