Dr. Carol Mangione, the Barbara A. Levey, M.D. and Gerald S. Levey, M.D. professor in medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been named chair of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

Mangione, a distinguished professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and director of the UCLA Resource Centers for Minority Aging Research, will work with the task force to develop and disseminate evidence-based preventive services recommendations and help lessen systemic racism in the clinical preventive services industry. The task force is made up of an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in prevention and evidence-based medicine.

Mangione, a practicing primary care clinician in the UCLA Faculty Practice Group, is a member of the National Academy of Medicine. She is also executive vice chair for health equity and health services research in the UCLA department of medicine.