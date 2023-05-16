Dr. Carolyn Crandall, professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been appointed chair of the American College of Physicians’ clinical guidelines committee.

Members develop evidence-based clinical recommendations that address prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of diseases relevant to internal medicine, such as acute pain management, osteoporosis, depression, diabetes and hypertension. These guidelines meet standards set by the National Academy of Medicine and the Guidelines International Network.

Crandall, whose research focuses on osteoporosis and menopause, has published papers examining who is at greatest risk for fractures and lectures frequently on these topics. In 2022, she was elected to ACP Mastership, which recognizes outstanding achievements and impact in practice, leadership or medical research.

“I look forward to helping advance high-quality patient care and shared decision-making with the ultimate goal of improving health,” said Crandall, a member of the Iris Cantor-UCLA Women’s Health Center.