Dr. Cecilia Canales, assistant professor of anesthesiology and perioperative medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA has been selected for the 2023­–24 National Academy of Medicine Scholars in Diagnostic Excellence program in collaboration with the Council of Medical Specialty Societies.

The one-year program, funded by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation with additional support from the John A. Hartford Foundation, helps up to 11 scholars become national leaders in diagnostic quality and safety. In addition to a $35,000 grant, the program offers monthly educational sessions, mentorship and an additional $5,000 in domestic travel funds.

Canales, a National Institute of Aging Butler-Williams Scholar, focuses her research on surgical-patient-oriented outcomes in older adults and studying factors that contribute to postoperative neurocognitive disorders. She is particularly interested in studying these disorders in minority elders. Because language can influence neurocognitive tests, people with limited English proficiency are often excluded from such studies.

“By improving diagnostic excellence for perioperative neurocognitive disorders in older adults, including those with limited English proficiency, we have the potential to improve perioperative health outcomes,” Canales said.

