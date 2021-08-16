Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi have pledged a $410,000 gift to the UCLA Center for Near Eastern Studies to create the Ebrahimi Program on Iranian Diaspora in Global Perspective.

The program will support a migration studies conference on the global Iranian diaspora, fellowships for UCLA graduate students conducting research on the topic and a feasibility study of a future large-scale survey of the Iranian diaspora in the United States.

“The Center for Near Eastern Studies is sincerely grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Ebrahimi for their generous gift,” said Ali Behdad, director of the center and John Charles Hillis Professor of Literature at UCLA.

“The story of Iranian immigration — particularly to the U.S. — has yet to be told,” said Behdad. “The contemporary Iranian diaspora is vast and heterogeneous. It includes academics like myself, successful entrepreneurs like Mr. Ebrahimi, as well as artists, doctors and other professionals who have profoundly enriched American society and beyond.”

Read the full story on the UCLA International Institute website.