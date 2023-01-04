Cesar Favila, an assistant professor of musicology at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, has won the Noah Greenberg Award from the American Musicological Society. The award, established by the trustees of the New York Pro Musica Antiqua in memory of their founder and first director, aims to stimulate cooperation between scholars and performers by recognizing outstanding contributions to historical performing practices.



Favila was honored along with his research assistant Paul Feller and the Indiana University Latin American Music Center. The award will fund a concert during the 2023 Bloomington Early Music Festival. Favila and Feller are preparing a critical edition of the 17th- and 18th-century villancicos, originally sung by cloistered nuns in colonial Mexico.



Prior musicology department faculty winners of the Noah Greenberg Award are Elisabeth Le Guin in 2007 and Phillip Brett in 1980.